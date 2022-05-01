Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in April

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,280.7 days.

Shares of ASGTF stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $56.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASGTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

