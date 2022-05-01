Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Amarantus BioScience has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

