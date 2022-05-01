Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.57.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $92.90 on Friday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.
Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
