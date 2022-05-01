Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $92.90 on Friday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

