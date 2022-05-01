American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Financial Contrast

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Business Bank and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 33.93% N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 28.86% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

American Business Bank has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Business Bank and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.15%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Business Bank and Private Bancorp of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $115.40 million 3.10 $39.16 million $4.43 9.07 Private Bancorp of America $74.70 million 2.33 $20.75 million $4.05 7.63

American Business Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Business Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Business Bank beats Private Bancorp of America on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Business Bank (Get Rating)

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It has seven offices in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, Woodland Hills, Corona, and Ontario. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Private Bancorp of America (Get Rating)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as working capital lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

