Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Head to Head Contrast

Ampco-Pittsburgh and Enovis are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ampco-Pittsburgh and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampco-Pittsburgh -3.68% -5.15% -0.98% Enovis 1.86% 7.41% 4.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ampco-Pittsburgh and Enovis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampco-Pittsburgh $344.92 million 0.31 -$12.69 million ($0.67) -8.37 Enovis $3.85 billion 0.90 $71.66 million $1.38 47.00

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Ampco-Pittsburgh. Ampco-Pittsburgh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ampco-Pittsburgh and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampco-Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ampco-Pittsburgh has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enovis beats Ampco-Pittsburgh on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and distributes tool steels, alloys, and carbon round bars. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, nuclear power generation, and industrial manufacturing; and custom-designed air handling systems for institutional, pharmaceutical, and general industrial building markets. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps the fossil-fueled power generation, marine defense, and industrial refrigeration industries. The company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

