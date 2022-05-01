Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in April

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ANXGF opened at $0.47 on Friday. Anaconda Mining has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

