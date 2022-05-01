Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in April

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ANXGF opened at $0.47 on Friday. Anaconda Mining has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.
About Anaconda Mining (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anaconda Mining (ANXGF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.