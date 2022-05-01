Analysts Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.39).

ALLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Allakos by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Allakos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Allakos by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 673,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,566. The stock has a market cap of $206.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Allakos has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

