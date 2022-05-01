Analysts Anticipate Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.16). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Endosurgery.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on APEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ APEN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.43. 83,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,420. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth $80,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 360,905 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 239,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.