Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $66.40 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $52.74 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

