Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.63 Million

Brokerages expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.90 million and the highest is $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $381.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $400.84 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.