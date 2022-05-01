Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of ETTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,954. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 9.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

