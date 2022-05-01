Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,723 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $3,049,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.43. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

