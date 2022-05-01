Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.95 Million

Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) will post $343.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $348.40 million. Ingevity posted sales of $320.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ingevity by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

