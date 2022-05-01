Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) to report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

LW opened at $66.10 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

