Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LINC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

LINC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 82,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.