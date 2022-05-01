Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will report $346.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.50 million to $350.09 million. Medpace reported sales of $278.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $133.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.80. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

