Analysts Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) will post $46.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.85 million to $49.64 million. Open Lending reported sales of $44.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $221.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.29 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $273.67 million, with estimates ranging from $257.76 million to $287.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,615,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,630,000 after buying an additional 1,392,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Open Lending by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,345,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

