Analysts Anticipate Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Origin Materials’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Origin Materials.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORGN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of ORGN opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 107.76 and a current ratio of 107.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Origin Materials has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Drucker purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 6,055.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 973,374 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,011,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Origin Materials by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 662,278 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

