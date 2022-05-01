Analysts Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.61 Million

Brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to announce $417.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.54 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $368.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $24.77 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

