Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $33.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.35.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

