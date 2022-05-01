Analysts Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will announce $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.78 and the highest is $3.83. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.46 to $15.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.11 to $17.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $13.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $469.92. 2,822,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,820. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $417.54 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

