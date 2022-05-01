Analysts Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will report sales of $73.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.09 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $58.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $338.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.09 million to $355.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $338.06 million, with estimates ranging from $297.73 million to $363.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

SB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of SB opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 111,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 1,328,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 169,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 378,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,621,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 271,664 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

