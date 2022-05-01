Analysts Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 253.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $104,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,773,000 after acquiring an additional 223,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,652. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.41.

About SQZ Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.