Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will post $163.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.20 million and the lowest is $151.00 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $131.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $673.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.57 million to $728.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $676.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMR. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in The RMR Group by 176.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 78.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $451,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $859.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

