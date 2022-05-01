Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.60. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

NYSE UNM opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

