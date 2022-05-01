Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. American Software posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in American Software by 80.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 13.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 185,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,772. American Software has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

About American Software (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.