Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after acquiring an additional 315,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

