Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $163.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the highest is $444.90 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,628%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $271.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $635.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $88.00 million, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 581,311 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

