Analysts Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $79.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.36 million to $80.20 million. Certara posted sales of $66.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $355.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $357.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $409.37 million, with estimates ranging from $403.64 million to $419.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CERT stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -229.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. Certara has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,266 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

