Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.19). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($1.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

Shares of NYSE CNK remained flat at $$15.86 during midday trading on Friday. 2,032,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

