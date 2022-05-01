Analysts Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) to post sales of $52.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.70 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $46.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $211.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $213.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $226.00 million, with estimates ranging from $222.90 million to $229.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCNE opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,055 shares of company stock worth $263,111 over the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 149,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

