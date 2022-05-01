Analysts Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.63). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,485 shares of company stock worth $5,070,006. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after buying an additional 929,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 659,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 654,676 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $20.32. 216,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,326. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $970.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

