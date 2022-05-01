Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will post $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.69. Cummins posted earnings per share of $4.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $17.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.93 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $20.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $23.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

CMI opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.77. Cummins has a 1-year low of $188.42 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 63.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

