Analysts Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
