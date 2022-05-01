Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Post -$1.07 EPS

Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.00). eHealth reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 397.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

EHTH opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. eHealth has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.09.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in eHealth by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,949,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 246,152 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,504,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

