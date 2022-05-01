Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.32). Evolus posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 315.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million.

EOLS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

EOLS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,962. The stock has a market cap of $623.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.19. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

In related news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.