Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. GMS reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of GMS opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26. GMS has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GMS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in GMS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in GMS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in GMS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in GMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

