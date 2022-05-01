Analysts Expect Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) to report sales of $111.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.06 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grab will report full year sales of $916.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.94 million to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grab.

GRAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. CLSA began coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

