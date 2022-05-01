Analysts Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will post sales of $55.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj posted sales of $47.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $229.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.05 million to $233.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $283.76 million, with estimates ranging from $278.09 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 64.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.38. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $101,112.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,358 shares of company stock worth $4,853,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 827.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Impinj by 21.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $19,053,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.