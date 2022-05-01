Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.34). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $605.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

