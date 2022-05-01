Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.35. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $232.26 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.50 and its 200-day moving average is $230.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,170,000 after purchasing an additional 76,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

