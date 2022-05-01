Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

