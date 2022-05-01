Analysts Expect Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will report $390,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $330,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year sales of $22.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 million to $24.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.08 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $81.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Local Bounti.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.
Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
