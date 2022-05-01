Analysts Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $832.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

