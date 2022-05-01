Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Post $7.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $7.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.35 and the lowest is $7.27. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $6.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $38.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.15 to $38.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $42.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.10 to $42.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $14,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD traded down $15.98 on Friday, reaching $1,277.53. 138,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,356.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,462.31. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,225.56 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

