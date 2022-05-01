Analysts Expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

MOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

MOD opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $410.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.