Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,377,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 2,005,527 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,667,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,471,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 1,573,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.