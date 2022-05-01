Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $398.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will post sales of $398.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.60 million and the lowest is $397.00 million. Nutanix reported sales of $344.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 12,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $295,133.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,740,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,239 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after acquiring an additional 974,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,283 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $25.03 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

