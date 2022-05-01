Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,322. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at $156,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 418.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 68,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $14,979,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

