Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will report sales of $236.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the highest is $240.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $182.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $7.32 on Tuesday, reaching $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

